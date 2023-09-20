Shop Local
Vehicle fire reported at International Bridge II

By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A vehicle fire is reported on a Laredo international bridge Wednesday afternoon.

The vehicle was seen near the checkpoint northbound on Bridge 2.

Several first responders are seen at the scene, but there’s currently no word on any injuries at the moment.

Travelers in the area are expected to drive with caution.

These are images from the city of Laredo’s camera at Bridge 2 where a vehicle had apparently caught fire shortly before 3:00 p.m.

Car on fire at Laredo Bridge 2
Car on fire at Laredo Bridge 2(KGNS)

According to the Customs and Border Protection website, there was a 50-55 minute delay expected in the lanes at Bridge 2, as of 3:00 p.m.

Traffic is currently being routed through one lane.

Viewer submitted photo
Viewer submitted photo(KGNS)

