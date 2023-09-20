Vehicle fire reported at International Bridge II

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A vehicle fire is reported on a Laredo international bridge Wednesday afternoon.

The vehicle was seen near the checkpoint northbound on Bridge 2.

Several first responders are seen at the scene, but there’s currently no word on any injuries at the moment.

Travelers in the area are expected to drive with caution.

These are images from the city of Laredo’s camera at Bridge 2 where a vehicle had apparently caught fire shortly before 3:00 p.m.

Car on fire at Laredo Bridge 2 (KGNS)

According to the Customs and Border Protection website, there was a 50-55 minute delay expected in the lanes at Bridge 2, as of 3:00 p.m.

Traffic is currently being routed through one lane.

Viewer submitted photo (KGNS)

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.