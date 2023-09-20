WorkForce Solutions holds Youth Career Expo at Sames Auto Arena

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - High school seniors from all over our region were able to get a sneak peak at what careers await them in then near future.

On Wednesday morning, WorkForce Solutions held its Youth Career Expo for students of Laredo, Zapata and Bruni.

Graduating seniors were invited to see what career opportunities are available in our area as well as careers in TinselTown.

Many different career fields were represented including law enforcement, health, and entertainment.

Rogelio Ramos, an actor who has appeared in numerous movies and TV shows was invited as the special guest speaker.

“I’m here to share my story in hopes that my story they can get motivated and decide to follow their dreams to let them know it is achievable that your dreams can come true if you put in the work and you have a plan,” said Ramos.

Ramos said he was happy to share his career journey with the students.

