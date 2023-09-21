11th Annual Drive Sames 4 Education Program kicks off

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The 11th edition of a collaboration between LISD and a local car dealership got underway today.

Organizers of the “Drive Sames 4 Education Program” say the purpose is to motivate and promote perfect attendance at each LISD high school.

Any student from grades ninth through twelfth grade who has perfect attendance, is eligible for the grand prize at the end of the year.

To participate, Students just have to follow a few steps for their chance at a brand new car.

Sames Motor Company Chief Operating Officer Thomas Pina says, " Every nine week period, a lucky student with perfect attendance will receive a voucher that they’re going to bring in right here to the dealership and they’re going to place it into one of our very locked and secure boxes, and at the end of the school year, we’re going to pick one finalist to receive a brand new Ford Maverick, and if you don’t know what a Ford Maverick is because there’s not many out there because we sell them so fast, please look it up. It’s an amazing small truck.”

One lucky student will receive their high school diploma in one hand and keys to a brand new car in the other when the winner is announced on graduation day.

