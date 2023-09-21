Shop Local
Alzheimer’s Association holds caregivers conference in Laredo

By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Roughly one in nine people ages 65 and older has Alzheimer’s disease, that’s according to the Alzheimer’s Association.

With the intention of helping families who have a loved one with Alzheimer’s or dementia, the Alzheimer’s Association South Texas Chapter held a caregivers’ conference Thursday morning at the UT Education and Research Center.

Families were provided with vital information about some of the best practices to follow when caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s as well as some of the resources available.

One of the attendees, Christi Alarcon who has a mother who was diagnosed with dementia says it can be difficult to spot some of the early behaviors of Alzheimer’s.

Alarcon said back in 2018 she noticed that her mother started exhibiting signs of Alzheimer’s; however, she wasn’t officially diagnosed until years later.

“She knew that something was not right, and we just thought, well it’s old age and then going to the doctors everything was fine with her physically, you know her heart, her lungs, all her organs, all her bloodwork, everything was normal,” said Alarcon. “It wasn’t until the neurologist you know evaluated her that she was diagnosed with dementia and at this point she’s already in the late stages, so it’s been difficult.”

Alarcon encourages other caregivers to take breaks and find friends and family members who can help.

She also recommends getting your loved one examined by a neurologist if they suspect they might have Alzheimer’s disease.

