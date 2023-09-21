Shop Local
Congressman Cuellar weighs in on migrant influx in Eagle Pass

By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Congressman Henry Cuellar commented on the situation developing in Maverick County.

He took to the social media platform “X” formerly known as Twitter to express his thoughts on the influx of migrants.

In two posts he said that the current border situation is “Unsustainable and needs to be addressed.”

Citing the number of migrants who crossed into Eagle Pass.

In a second post, he said it was time to listen to border communities and re-adjust current policies to have real consequences at the border.

