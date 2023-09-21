Congressman Cuellar weighs in on migrant influx in Eagle Pass

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Congressman Henry Cuellar commented on the situation developing in Maverick County.

He took to the social media platform “X” formerly known as Twitter to express his thoughts on the influx of migrants.

In two posts he said that the current border situation is “Unsustainable and needs to be addressed.”

Citing the number of migrants who crossed into Eagle Pass.

In a second post, he said it was time to listen to border communities and re-adjust current policies to have real consequences at the border.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.