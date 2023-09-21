Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

DPS and TxDOT to hold free car seat checks for Child Passenger Safety Week

By Omar Anzaldua
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The Texas Department of Public Safety will be giving parents a chance to get their child’s car seats in compliance to prevent the unthinkable from happening.

Texas law requires all children under eight years old, unless they are taller than 4 feet, 9 inches to be in a child safety seat whenever they ride in a passenger vehicle.

The law also states that all children younger than 13 years of age should ride in the backseat.

Failure to properly restrain a child can result in a ticket of up to $250.

It’s something TxDOT takes seriously all year round, but they took some extra measures during this Child Passenger Safety Week.

“This week, we have been doing a lot of outreach and educating families, caregivers about the importance of having a car seat, and having the proper car seat,” said Blanca Trevino Castro with TxDOT. Forty-six percent, according to NHTSA, of car seats are not installed properly or correctly.  And that’s one of the things that we work, as a technician, to educate parents and ensure that they are installed correctly.”

A child passenger safety seat inspection event will be held this Saturday, Sept. 23 at the Texas Department of Transportation Office on Bob Bullock Loop.

Officials will be there from 8:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. however, vehicles can start lining up at 8 a.m.

The child must be present for the car seat inspection.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicle fire reported at International Bridge II
Vehicle fire reported at International Bridge II
Accident reported on Loop 20
Two vehicle accident reported on Loop 20
Laredo Police investigating death of a man near Zacate Creek
Laredo Police investigating death of a man near Zacate Creek
Police said the child was riding a battery-powered toy car when the collision happened.
Child struck, killed by vehicle while riding toy car
Lyndon B. Johnson High School
Authorities respond to false threat at LBJ High School

Latest News

Thursday 7 Day Forecast
Late September Heat
Thursday 7 Day Forecast
Thursday 7 Day Forecast
DPS and TxDOT to hold free car seat checks for Child Passenger Safety Week
Laredo elementary school student found in possession of toy pellet gun