Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

InvestigateTV+ - Season 1; Episode 9

A rare look at how the DEA combats the opioid crisis and fentanyl-laced drugs. Plus, a family says a patient was placed on "DNR" orders without them knowing.
By InvestigateTV staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Today on InvestigateTV+: rare access inside the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). See efforts to track down counterfeit prescription pills laced with fentanyl. Plus, a family claims a patient died unnecessarily after being placed on a ‘do not resuscitate’ order without their knowledge. What our investigation revealed about dozens of other patients.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident reported on Loop 20
Two vehicle accident reported on Loop 20
Vehicle fire reported at International Bridge II
Vehicle fire reported at International Bridge II
Police said the child was riding a battery-powered toy car when the collision happened.
Child struck, killed by vehicle while riding toy car
Lyndon B. Johnson High School
Authorities respond to false threat at LBJ High School
Accident reported in east Laredo
Two people injured following four vehicle accident on Highway 359

Latest News

Death investigation underway after man’s body is found, Webb County officials say
Laredo Police investigating death of a man near Zacate Creek
September proclaimed as Hunger Action Month at South Texas Food Bank
September proclaimed as Hunger Action Month at South Texas Food Bank
Wednesday 7 Day Forecast
A Hot Period Through the Weekend.
Wednesday 7 Day Forecast
Wednesday 7 Day Forecast
New bill allows Narcan use at Texas colleges to prevent opioid poisoning
New bill allows Narcan use at Texas colleges to prevent opioid poisoning