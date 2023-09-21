Shop Local
Laredo Film Society to hold Van Gogh Paint and Sip movie screening

By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Art enthusiasts 21 and over are invited to take part in a film screening and paint shop taking place this weekend.

This Saturday, the Laredo Film Society along with local artist Luis Coss will hold its Paint and Sip fundraiser.

Attendees will get a chance to enjoy a painting session instructed by Luis Coss while watching a screening of Loving Vincent and sipping on some wine.

Liz Pecina, a volunteer at the Laredo Film Society, said this is one of many events to promote the art of film in our community.

“The thing about this movie is, it’s a movie that was illustrated with paint so the majority of the movie is with painting, so it’s like a combination of like kind of this event as well, LFS wants to promote art in all its forms so this is a way of combining a little bit of everything and bringing a different experience to the community.”

The event will take place this Saturday at 510 San Augustin Avenue Suite B from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The price of admission will be $25 and it will include paint, snacks, wine and one raffle entry.

Participants must be 21 or over.

For more information on how to purchase tickets click here.

