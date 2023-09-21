Shop Local
Laredo Police arrest man for reckless driving and evading arrest

By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - A man is facing charges after he allegedly evaded arrest and crashed at a west Laredo intersection.

Laredo Police arrested Francisco Javier Arguello III, 24, and charged him with reckless driving, and evading arrest.

The incident was reported on Thursday morning at around 4:22 a.m. when police attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a red Honda Fit; however, Arguello refused and managed to evade authorities.

Moments later, the Honda Fit was involved in an accident near the intersection of San Bernardo Ave and Philadelphia St.

Police were able to arrest Arguello without incident.

