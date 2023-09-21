Laredo Police investigating death of a man near Zacate Creek

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating the death of a man whose body was found near a Laredo creek.

Laredo Police received the call at around 9 p.m. regarding an unresponsive man near Zacate Creek at the 100 block of San Eugenio.

Paramedics arrived and found a 52-year-old man who was confirmed to be deceased.

According to preliminary reports, it is believed that the man fell into the creek.

No signs of foul play were determined by the medical examiner.

The case remains open by the Crimes Against Person Investigators.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.