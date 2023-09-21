Late September Heat

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A hot dry airmass will control Texas weather through the weekend. The heat will become a little more pronounced on Saturday and Sunday, possibly Monday with temperatures reaching a bit above 100. The heat will retreat west and southward by Tuesday with a front approaching from the north. This will bring a slight chance of scattered showers Monday night and Tuesday.

