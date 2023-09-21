LBJ Wolves hope to stay undefeated

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Week five of high school football is underway with the only undefeated team taking the field Thursday night.

The LBJ Wolves are taking on La Joya at the Student Activity Complex.

Some good news for the Wolves as quarterback Guillermo Trejo is set to be back starting in the game.

With a defensive line made up of mostly juniors, LBJ Head Coach Leo Mireles said he hopes to keep the momentum going on the field.

Thursday’s game is the only game but on Friday there will be a full slate of football games with Alexander taking on Pioneer at home while Martin hosts South San.

United is down in Roma and the Panthers will go against Weslaco.

