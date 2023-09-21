Texas declares state of emergency due to surge of migrants

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Texas has declared a state of emergency as a surge of 4,000 migrants streamed across the U.S. Border with Mexico into Eagle Pass on Wednesday.

The emergency declaration will be in place for one week.

Many of the migrants are from Venezuela.

City, state, and federal leaders are trying to figure out how to respond as the city’s resources are struggling to handle the surge.

Processing migrants usually takes several days but could take longer due to the influx.

Some people are being sent to border facilities at Laredo and El Paso to be processed.

All migrants are screened for any criminal history.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.