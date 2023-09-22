Update: Student injured following accident near Laredo middle school
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A UISD student is taken to the hospital after she was hit by a vehicle on Friday afternoon.
The incident was reported shortly after 3 in the afternoon after the bell rang.
According to the district, witnesses at the scene stated the student from Larmar-Bruni Middle School ran out of the school and was hit by a vehicle.
The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and the student was taken to a local hospital.
The student was conscious when paramedics arrived.
