Update: Student injured following accident near Laredo middle school

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A UISD student is taken to the hospital after she was hit by a vehicle on Friday afternoon.

The incident was reported shortly after 3 in the afternoon after the bell rang.

According to the district, witnesses at the scene stated the student from Larmar-Bruni Middle School ran out of the school and was hit by a vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and the student was taken to a local hospital.

The student was conscious when paramedics arrived.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.