False threat reported at south Laredo middle school

By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - In a matter of days, United ISD has reported several incidents pertaining to false threats.

On Friday morning, a person called 911 with a threat towards a Laredo middle school.

The school in question was Ricardo Molina Middle, however, the district and local authorities investigated the threat and determined it was false.

The caller told a dispatcher that there was a shooter at the school, which turned out to be false.

Authorities state they take every call and every threat seriously.

No one has been detained in the LBJ or Molina threat.

