LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - If you have a hankering for peaches, peaches, peaches, our KGNS News Anchor has just the treat for you!

In this week’s segment of Foodie Friday, Mindy Casso speaks with a culinary experts about how to whip up a delicious peach cobbler.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.