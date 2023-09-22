Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

High-speed trains begin making trip between Orlando and Miami

The first Brightline train to Miami for the debut of service from Orlando International Airport...
The first Brightline train to Miami for the debut of service from Orlando International Airport arrives in the station early Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. The high-speed Orlando-Miami route marks the first new privately-owned inter-city passenger service to roll out in the U.S. in 100 years. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A privately owned high-speed passenger train service launched Friday between Florida’s two biggest tourist hubs.

The Brightline train is a $5 billion bet by owner Fortress Investment Group that eventually 8 million people annually will take the 3.5-hour, 235-mile (378-kilometer) trip between Miami and Orlando — about 30 minutes less than the average drive.

The company is charging single riders $158 round-trip for business class and $298 for first-class, with families and groups able to buy four round-trip tickets for $398. Thirty-two trains will run daily.

Brightline, which began running its neon-yellow trains the 70 miles (112 kilometers) between Miami and West Palm Beach in 2018, is the first private intercity passenger service to begin U.S. operations in a century.

Passengers celebrate as the first Brightline train to Miami for the debut of service from...
Passengers celebrate as the first Brightline train to Miami for the debut of service from Orlando International Airport pulls out of the station, early Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. The high-speed Orlando-Miami route marks first new privately-owned inter-city passenger service to roll out in the U.S. in 100 years. (Joe Burbank /Orlando Sentinel via AP)(AP)

Friday’s launch of the Miami-Orlando line was marred by the death of a pedestrian who was hit in South Florida on a section of track served by the new route.

The unidentified passenger was struck before dawn in Delray Beach by a southbound Brightline train, according to Ted White, a public safety officer with the Delray Beach Police Department.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether the train was part of the Miami-Orlando service.

The death is the privately owned railroad’s 12th in 2023 and its 98th since July 2017. That’s one death for approximately every 33,000 miles its trains travel, the worst death rate among the nation’s more than 800 railroads, an ongoing Associated Press analysis that began in 2019 shows.

A Brightline spokesperson didn’t immediately respond to messages for comment.

None of Brightline’s deaths have been found to be the railroad’s fault. Most have been suicides, pedestrians who tried to run across the tracks ahead of the train, or drivers who maneuvered around crossing gates rather than wait.

Brightline also is building a line connecting Southern California and Las Vegas that it hopes to open in 2027 with trains that will reach 190 mph (305 kph). The only other U.S. high-speed line is Amtrak’s Acela service between Boston and Washington, D.C., which began in 2000. Amtrak is owned by the federal government.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laredo Police investigating death of a man near Zacate Creek
Laredo Police investigating death of a man near Zacate Creek
File photo: Arndt Elementary
Laredo elementary school student found in possession of toy pellet gun
Texas declares state of emergency due to surge of migrants
Texas declares state of emergency due to surge of migrants
Home on S. Linwood where police say baby nearly died after being bitten by rats
Officials: Baby found nearly eaten alive by rats, parents charged
Laredo Police arrest man for reckless driving and evading arrest
Laredo Police arrest man for reckless driving and evading arrest

Latest News

A couple was arrested after officers say they left two toddlers home alone for eight hours and...
Toddler dies after couple leaves twins home alone for 8 hours, police say
Former President Donald Trump greets supporters at the Treehouse Pub & Eatery, Wednesday, Sept....
Judge peppers lawyers in prelude to trial of New York’s business fraud lawsuit against Trump
Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee speaks during Senate...
Sen. Menendez, wife indicted on bribe charges as probe finds $100,000 in gold bars, prosecutors say
A federal judge has ruled that a university in the Texas Panhandle did not violate the...
Federal judge rules Texas university that canceled drag show didn’t violate free speech rights
FILE - In this April 17, 2019, photo, reviewed by U.S. military officials, the control tower is...
Guantanamo judge rules 9/11 defendant unfit for trial after panel finds abuse rendered him psychotic