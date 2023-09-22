Shop Local
InvestigateTV+ Season 1; Episode 10

Hospital screenings for newborns aren't the same across the country and the disparity can be deadly. Plus, strange finds from airport security checkpoints.
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
(InvestigateTV) — Today on InvestigateTV+: thousands of people are accidentally declared dead by the government each year. We uncover the simple mistake that can upend entire lives. Plus, heel prick tests catch rare diseases in thousands of babies each year but our investigation finds some states are worried they can’t meet demand for newborn screenings.

Laredo Police investigating death of a man near Zacate Creek
Texas declares state of emergency due to surge of migrants
Laredo elementary school student found in possession of toy pellet gun
Officials: Baby found nearly eaten alive by rats, parents charged
Laredo Police arrest man for reckless driving and evading arrest

Late September Heat
DPS and TxDOT to hold free car seat checks for Child Passenger Safety Week
Laredo elementary school student found in possession of toy pellet gun
