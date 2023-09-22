LISD to auction off furniture and appliances this Saturday

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A local school district is trying to declutter by getting rid of some equipment and appliances; as a result, they will be hosting an auction this weekend.

This Saturday, LISD will be auctioning off chairs, desks, dryers, tables, refrigerators, office furniture and event cargo trucks.

Veronica Castillon with LISD said attendees will have an opportunity to walk away with some state of the art equipment at a good price.

“Come early because a lot of people come, you need to be there by at least nine o clock so that you can go and look at merchandise and all the stuff that we have there,” said Castillon. “We’ve got trucks, we got refrigerators, we’ve got a lot of different furniture’s and kinds of furniture and desks, so come early so you can make your selection and begin your bidding.”

The event will take place Saturday, Sept. 23 at LISD’s warehouse located at 2201 Santa Isabel Street.

The viewing will start at 9 a.m. and the auction will start at 11 a.m.

Every item is sold as-is and no refunds will be given.

