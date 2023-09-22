Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

LISD to auction off furniture and appliances this Saturday

File photo: LISD auction
File photo: LISD auction(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A local school district is trying to declutter by getting rid of some equipment and appliances; as a result, they will be hosting an auction this weekend.

This Saturday, LISD will be auctioning off chairs, desks, dryers, tables, refrigerators, office furniture and event cargo trucks.

Veronica Castillon with LISD said attendees will have an opportunity to walk away with some state of the art equipment at a good price.

“Come early because a lot of people come, you need to be there by at least nine o clock so that you can go and look at merchandise and all the stuff that we have there,” said Castillon. “We’ve got trucks, we got refrigerators, we’ve got a lot of different furniture’s and kinds of furniture and desks, so come early so you can make your selection and begin your bidding.”

The event will take place Saturday, Sept. 23 at LISD’s warehouse located at 2201 Santa Isabel Street.

The viewing will start at 9 a.m. and the auction will start at 11 a.m.

Every item is sold as-is and no refunds will be given.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laredo Police investigating death of a man near Zacate Creek
Laredo Police investigating death of a man near Zacate Creek
File photo: Arndt Elementary
Laredo elementary school student found in possession of toy pellet gun
Texas declares state of emergency due to surge of migrants
Texas declares state of emergency due to surge of migrants
Home on S. Linwood where police say baby nearly died after being bitten by rats
Officials: Baby found nearly eaten alive by rats, parents charged
Laredo Police arrest man for reckless driving and evading arrest
Laredo Police arrest man for reckless driving and evading arrest

Latest News

Migrants continue to arrive in Eagle Pass, Texas
Border Patrol not seeing an increase in migrants in the Laredo Sector
File photo: UISD school bus
UISD hiring bus driver positions
National Rehabilitation Awareness Week
National Rehabiliation Awareness Week
Agreement reached in legal battle related to Laredo’s 2021 boil water notice
Agreement reached in legal battle related to Laredo’s 2021 boil water notice