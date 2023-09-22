Man accused of intoxication manslaughter arrested following chase with Laredo Police

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - Laredo Police have made a breakthrough in a case as they finally track down a fugitive wanted for allegedly killing a woman while driving drunk back in June.

Jose Martin Valdez Galvan who also goes by the name Gerardo Delgado Jr. was found on Tuesday at around 3 p.m.

When police attempted to conduct a traffic stop, Valdez Galvan kept driving leading officers on a chase along Cuatro Vientos Road.

Police eventually caught up with Valdez Galvan and served him his pending warrant for intoxication manslaughter.

This warrant stems from a case that was reported on June 3, 2023, where Valdez-Galvan was involved in a car accident by the 100 block of N US Highway 83.

Valdez-Galvan is accused of causing the death of Sandra Leticia Pedraza, age 47, while he was driving intoxicated.

