Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Man accused of intoxication manslaughter arrested following chase with Laredo Police

By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - Laredo Police have made a breakthrough in a case as they finally track down a fugitive wanted for allegedly killing a woman while driving drunk back in June.

Jose Martin Valdez Galvan who also goes by the name Gerardo Delgado Jr. was found on Tuesday at around 3 p.m.

When police attempted to conduct a traffic stop, Valdez Galvan kept driving leading officers on a chase along Cuatro Vientos Road.

Police eventually caught up with Valdez Galvan and served him his pending warrant for intoxication manslaughter.

This warrant stems from a case that was reported on June 3, 2023, where Valdez-Galvan was involved in a car accident by the 100 block of N US Highway 83.

Valdez-Galvan is accused of causing the death of Sandra Leticia Pedraza, age 47, while he was driving intoxicated.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laredo Police investigating death of a man near Zacate Creek
Laredo Police investigating death of a man near Zacate Creek
File photo: Arndt Elementary
Laredo elementary school student found in possession of toy pellet gun
Texas declares state of emergency due to surge of migrants
Texas declares state of emergency due to surge of migrants
Home on S. Linwood where police say baby nearly died after being bitten by rats
Officials: Baby found nearly eaten alive by rats, parents charged
Laredo Police arrest man for reckless driving and evading arrest
Laredo Police arrest man for reckless driving and evading arrest

Latest News

Webb County Sheriff’s Office hands out stuffed animals to law enforcement agencies
Webb County Sheriff’s Office to hold annual ‘Share-A-Bear’ event
File photo: Ricardo Molina Middle School
False threat reported at south Laredo middle school
Student to face disciplinary actions after found in possession of plastic gun, UISD says
Student to face disciplinary actions after found in possession of plastic gun
Student to face disciplinary actions after found in possession of plastic gun, UISD says