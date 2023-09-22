Miguel Rodriguez sworn in as Laredo’s new Police Chief

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - It’s the dawn of a new chapter at the Laredo Police Department as a new chief is sworn into the position.

After several months of being with a permanent police chief, Miguel Rodriguez Jr. took the oath of office and now he is ready to earn back the people’s trust.

Rodriguez’s goal is to rebuild certain parts of the police department.

“One of the things that we are going to do is that we are going to restructure the department’s affairs, and with that there is already a change coming,” said Rodriguez. “We are already putting a policy in place that will be coming in 30 days and that change is now including on the Laredo Police Department is no longer going to investigate their own, it’s going to be totally the Texas Rangers with the full support of the police department.”

Beside the internal changes, the newly appointed chief says he will continue to provide excellent service to the community, more neighborhood patrolling services and officer wellness.

Rodriguez was one of five candidates who was chosen as the second option, after city council rejected Laredo City Manager Joseph Neeb’s first pick Andy Harvey.

Neeb said he expects nothing but best for the new and local chief of police.

“It’s a good step for a right direction, a lot of Chief Rodriguez’s vision brings everything back into the neighborhood, restructure that internal affairs, taking care of the watch commander and bringing out together, I think it’s going to create a focus, this is going to be really beneficial for the City of Laredo,” said Neeb.

And according to Rodriguez, he is ready to protect, serve and guide the Laredo Police Department to new heights.

The police department’s chief position was previously held by Claudio Trevino from March 2017 until April 2023.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.