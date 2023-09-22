Shop Local
Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas’ divorce drama, latest break-ups & weddings, celebrity backlash/apologies, ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ vault tracks and new music review

By Brenda Camacho and Yocelin Gallardo
Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The girls are back with a new episode after a two-week hiatus! In this week’s episode, they will go over what viewers have missed since they’ve been gone including some quick headlines going into the weekend (9:26), and go more in-depth with topics like Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas’ divorce drama (22:15); other divorce announcements, new relationships, and weddings (32:00); the backlash some celebrities are facing and the apologies they’ve since made (43:43); the vault track titles for Taylor Swift’s ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ album (58:48); and the new music releases from Olivia Rodrigo, Hozier and NSYNC (1:03:36).

