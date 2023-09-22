Student to face disciplinary actions after found in possession of plastic gun, UISD says

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - School administrators are responding to a letter that was sent out to parents on Thursday in regards to a student that was found in possession of a pellet gun.

On Thursday, parents at Arndt Elementary School received a letter from the principal that notified them of a situation where a student was found to have been in possession of a toy gun.

District officials assure that they followed protocols, and no danger was ever present.

“We had a student that identified a weapon, a toy gun, a plastic weapon that wasn’t able to be identified through our metal detectors because its plastic,” said UISD Associate Superintendent Mike Garza. “It was not operational. So what ended up happening was that he was kind of showing off to his friend that he had a little plastic gun, or play gun. It wasn’t any type of danger or any type of situation. He was just showing off to his friend.”

The school district said the student will face appropriate disciplinary actions.

