UISD hiring bus driver positions

By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - UISD is looking for new drivers to steer those wheels on the bus.

Officials from UISD say that when candidates complete their training, the district will lend the bus drivers the required vehicles when they head to the Department of Public Safety to obtain their commercial license.

UISD is offering a starting salary of $11.65 per hour, but candidates with prior experience may be eligible for a higher pay rate.

The UISD’s Executive Director of Transportation Joe Aranada mentioned the district promotes from within.

If you’re interested in joining the UISD Transportation team, you can click here.

