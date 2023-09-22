Webb County Sheriff’s Office to hold annual ‘Share-A-Bear’ event

WEBB COUNTY, TX. (KGNS) - When a child is in a traumatic situation, a new soft stuffed animal can provide some measure of comfort.

On Saturday, you can help provide that comfort to children in our community.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is hosting its annual Share-A-Bear event from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The community can go and purchase a bear that aims to bring a smile to children during their time of crisis.

Deputies will be at Mall Del Norte collecting bears in front of Build-A-Bear Workshop.

