Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

100F+ Monday, Then Shower Chance

By Richard Berler
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A hot airmass will retreat to the southwest after a hot Monday. This will allow a front from north Texas to approach our area, bringing a chance of scattered showers during the Monday late night to early Wednesday time frame. The scattered showers will not reach all locations, but it is a chance. Temperatures with the heat moving to our southwest will not be as high, mostly in the mid to high 90′s beginning Tuesday.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jose Martin Valdez Galvan aka Gerardo Delgado
Man accused of intoxication manslaughter arrested following chase with Laredo Police
Facebook: Aaron Mor
Update: Student injured following accident near Laredo middle school
File photo: LISD auction
LISD to auction off furniture and appliances this Saturday
Bystanders and police officers are seen working together for several minutes to lift the...
Police, bystanders lift overturned car off 19-year-old driver, saving his life
File photo: Laredo Police
Laredo Police arrest wanted fugitive after he barricaded himself in trailer

Latest News

No where near fall temperatures
No where near fall temperatures
No where near fall temperatures
No where near fall temperatures
Thursday 7 Day Forecast
Late September Heat
Return of heat
Return of heat