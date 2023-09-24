100F+ Monday, Then Shower Chance

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A hot airmass will retreat to the southwest after a hot Monday. This will allow a front from north Texas to approach our area, bringing a chance of scattered showers during the Monday late night to early Wednesday time frame. The scattered showers will not reach all locations, but it is a chance. Temperatures with the heat moving to our southwest will not be as high, mostly in the mid to high 90′s beginning Tuesday.

