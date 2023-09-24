Shop Local
343 firefighters have died from 9/11-related illnesses, report says

The number of firefighters who have died from 9/11-related illnesses now equals the number of...
The number of firefighters who have died from 9/11-related illnesses now equals the number of firefighters who died in the Sept. 11 attacks.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – The number of firefighters who have died from 9/11-related illnesses has reached 343.

That is the same number of firefighters who lost their lives on the day of the attack more than 22 years ago, according to the New York Fire Department.

“The FDNY will never forget them. This is our legacy. This is our promise,” Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh said.

The fire department said 11,000 firefighters suffer from World Trade Center-related diseases, including 3,500 with cancer.

Two firefighter unions are expected to hold a news conference Monday in New York about the fire department’s new report.

