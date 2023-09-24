Laredo Police arrest wanted fugitive after he barricaded himself in trailer

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man is detained after he allegedly barricaded himself inside a tractor trailer Saturday morning for less than an hour.

The Laredo Police Department responded to a wanted person call at the 1000 block of Beltway Parkway.

It happened at around 11 a.m. Saturday morning when police found the man inside the tractor trailer who identified himself as Robert Alan Gibbs.

SWAT operators and LPD Negotiators spoke with the man and after 20 minutes of negotiating, he was arrested without incident.

Authorities say Gibbs had pending warrants with public order crime threats.

He was turned over to the Webb County Jail on a million dollar bond.

