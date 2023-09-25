Shop Local
$4,750,000 grant to be used for substance abuse programs in Webb County

By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WEBB COUNTY, TX (KGNS) - Nearly five million dollars in federal funds will be going towards programs that help those who are struggling with substance abuse.

On Monday morning congressman Henry Cuellar announced a $4,750,000 grant that will be used for the 406th District Court Adult Drug Court Program, Webb County Court at Law II DWI Court Program and the Webb County Court at Law II Juvenile Drug Treatment Court Program.

The funds will be provided by three separate awards and will ultimately help those who are struggling with substance abuse in Webb County.

