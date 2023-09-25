Accident reported on Loop 20

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - An accident is causing traffic on a busy Laredo road Monday morning.

According to Laredo Police, an accident is reported by the intersection of Loop 20 and Jacaman Road.

Police say this is causing traffic to be backed up on the southbound lanes of Loop 20.

Drivers are being advised to avoid the area and expect delays.

