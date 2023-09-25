Shop Local
Accident reported on Loop 20

By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 9:16 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - An accident is causing traffic on a busy Laredo road Monday morning.

According to Laredo Police, an accident is reported by the intersection of Loop 20 and Jacaman Road.

Police say this is causing traffic to be backed up on the southbound lanes of Loop 20.

Drivers are being advised to avoid the area and expect delays.

