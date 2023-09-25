Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Amber Alert issued for 3-year-old girl in Texas

Aylin Umanzor-Carcamo, 3, was last seen at 5 a.m. Monday in the 2600 block of Springvale Drive...
Aylin Umanzor-Carcamo, 3, was last seen at 5 a.m. Monday in the 2600 block of Springvale Drive in Farmers Branch.(Texas DPS)
By KWTX Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARMERS BRANCH, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a 3-year-old girl in north Texas.

Aylin Umanzor-Carcamo, 3, was last seen at 5 a.m. Monday in the 2600 block of Springvale Drive in Farmers Branch.

She is described as 3 feet tall and 40 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair, with a birthmark on the left side of the stomach and left leg.

She was last seen wearing a white shirt and polka-dot pants.

Anyone with information is to call (972) 484-3620.

Copyright 2023 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew Harvey arrested for alleged abusive calls to 911.
Former Candidate for Laredo Police Chief Arrested
Sunday 7 Day Forecast
100F+ Monday, Then Shower Chance
File photo: Laredo Police
Laredo Police arrest wanted fugitive after he barricaded himself in trailer
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
Accident reported on Loop 20
Jose Martin Valdez Galvan aka Gerardo Delgado
Man accused of intoxication manslaughter arrested following chase with Laredo Police

Latest News

With the help of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the male alligator –...
GRAPHIC: Florida officials identify woman whose body was found in alligator’s mouth
Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., speaks during a news conference, Sept. 20, 2022, on Capitol Hill in...
Democratic Sen. Menendez says cash found in home was from his personal savings, not bribe proceeds
FILE - The first DVD that Netflix ever mailed out was “Beetlejuice” on March 10, 1998.
It’s the last week for Netflix’s DVD shipments
Ja'Marcus Bullard said he was walking to a job interview when he passed a waterway and saw a...
GRAPHIC: Florida officials identify woman whose body was found inside an alligator's mouth
FILE - Actor Treat Williams attends the world premiere of "Second Act" in New York on Dec. 12,...
Driver pleads not guilty in Vermont crash that killed actor Treat Williams