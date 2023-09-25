Catholic Charities in Laredo sees uptake in activity, yet remains stable in capacity

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - As of this Sunday, Border Patrol has reportedly taken in 8,900 people for crossing the border illegally, but those numbers, for the most part, are coming from other ports of entry outside of Laredo.

It’s been about a week since the federal government and non-governmental organizations (also known as NGOs) reported an increase in migrants coming to the border, specifically in Eagle Pass.

At home, especially in Webb County, local agencies are not reporting similar migrant activity

For months, migrants coming from the valley and other places along the Texas border are being processed here in town.

Today we reached out to both NGOs and one of them---Catholic Charities in Laredo--- told us they have seen an uptick in people that are coming through their facility.

Executive Director Rebecca Solloa says, “It hasn’t been unbearable, it’s been very doable. We are probably seeing a release of 350 and 400 a day that’s split between the agencies. Families are moving along quickly. We haven’t seen a big issue with it.”

She says they continue to expect a slight increase day by day if people continue to come to the United States.

Usually, migrants stay at these centers for 24 to 48 hours unless they don’t have a sponsor, then they stay about a week.

Once travel plans are secured, migrants leave these centers on buses and planes to their final destination.

