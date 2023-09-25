Cloudy with a chance of raindrops

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - After a cruel and unusual summer, we kicked off the fall season over the weekend but we are still going to be dealing with plenty of heat.

On Monday we’ll start in the low 80s with plenty of humidity, that’s because we are going to be anticipating some chances of rain during the evening.

Expect a high of about 102 degrees and then by the evening we’ll dip into the upper 70s with a 30 percent chance of rain that we will keep into Tuesday.

On Tuesday, temperatures will drop slightly into the upper 90s and we’ll keep those low chances of rain.

Things will stay below the 100 degrees just slightly in the upper 90s.

On Wednesday we’ll hit a high of 96 degrees and on Thursday a high of 98.

This could be the start of something new.

