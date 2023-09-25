Shop Local
Congressman Cuellar to announce $375K for border security in Zapata

By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ZAPATA COUNTY, Tx. (KGNS) - Over $300,000 in federal funds are being invested for border security.

On Monday morning, Congressman Cuellar will be in Zapata where he will present a check for $375,000 for border security.

The funds provided by Operation Stone Garden will be used by the Zapata County Sheriff’s Office to pay for overtime, essential equipment, patrol units and advanced communication radios.

That event will take place on Monday morning at 9 a.m. at the Zapata County Courthouse.

