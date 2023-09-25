Former Candidate for Laredo Police Chief Arrested

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The man who was nearly Laredo’s chief of police finds himself behind bars.

Former Pharr police chief, and first choice to lead the Laredo Police Department by the City Manager, Andrew Harvey was arrested on Sunday.

According to KVEO in the Valley, Harvey was charged with resisting arrest and silent abusive call/electric communication to a 911 service. Hildago County records say authorities were called at 10:30pm Saturday about abusive calls to 911.

Officers reportedly approached a man, identified as Harvey, and arrested him for those alleged calls.

The case is under investigation.

Harvey had been in the running in Laredo to fill the vacated position of Police Chief. He had been selected by City Manager Joseph Neeb, but City Council rejected the choice and instead selected Miguel Rodriguez, who was sworn in on Friday, September 22nd.

