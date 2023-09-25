Laredo Family of car crash victim creates GoFundMe to help with expenses

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A Laredo mother is facing a long road to recovery after being involved in a car accident in south Laredo last week.

The accident happened on Tuesday, Sept. 19 near Highway 83 and San Luis.

The impact of the crash left Suzy Garza with a broken shoulder, broken leg and sever back injuries.

The man accused of the accident is Joel Diaz, 20, who is facing charges of reckless driving.

Suzy was taken to a local hospital, but the family says she was denied service due to lack of insurance.

Her family was ultimately able to get her to Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio where she is currently being treated.

A photo provided by the family to KGNS shows the extent of Suzy’s injuries.

Suzy’s family has set up a GoFundMe Page to help pay for medical expenses.

