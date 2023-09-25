Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Laredo Family of car crash victim creates GoFundMe to help with expenses

By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A Laredo mother is facing a long road to recovery after being involved in a car accident in south Laredo last week.

The accident happened on Tuesday, Sept. 19 near Highway 83 and San Luis.

The impact of the crash left Suzy Garza with a broken shoulder, broken leg and sever back injuries.

The man accused of the accident is Joel Diaz, 20, who is facing charges of reckless driving.

Suzy was taken to a local hospital, but the family says she was denied service due to lack of insurance.

Her family was ultimately able to get her to Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio where she is currently being treated.

A photo provided by the family to KGNS shows the extent of Suzy’s injuries.

Suzy’s family has set up a GoFundMe Page to help pay for medical expenses.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew Harvey arrested for alleged abusive calls to 911.
Former Candidate for Laredo Police Chief Arrested
Sunday 7 Day Forecast
100F+ Monday, Then Shower Chance
File photo: Laredo Police
Laredo Police arrest wanted fugitive after he barricaded himself in trailer
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
Accident reported on Loop 20
Jose Martin Valdez Galvan aka Gerardo Delgado
Man accused of intoxication manslaughter arrested following chase with Laredo Police

Latest News

Dr. Alina Ghani on new patient options
Laredo Physician Group on patient options
Laredo woman facing a long road to recovery
Laredo mother facing long recovery
I-35 accident reported near Exit 8
Zapata County maquinitas raid
Zapata County Sheriff’s Office investigators raid local maquinita establishment
Zapata County maquinitas raid
Zapata County maquinitas raid