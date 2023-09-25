Local doctor explains diverticulitis and treatment options

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - For Laredoans who are experiencing abdominal pain, one reason could be diverticulitis.

Although abdominal pain could mean a lot of things, a common belief is that the pain is usually coming from the appendix.

However, Dr. Alina Ghani helped explain Diverticulitis--which is inflammation of the outpouching of the colon wall--is a common issue she sees in her practice.

Dr. Ghani walked us through the symptoms, how our Hispanic culture could make us vulnerable to diverticulitis, and what treatment options are available to those that may be living with diverticulitis.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.