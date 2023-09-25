Shop Local
Local doctor explains diverticulitis and treatment options

By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - For Laredoans who are experiencing abdominal pain, one reason could be diverticulitis.

Although abdominal pain could mean a lot of things, a common belief is that the pain is usually coming from the appendix.

However, Dr. Alina Ghani helped explain Diverticulitis--which is inflammation of the outpouching of the colon wall--is a common issue she sees in her practice.

Dr. Ghani walked us through the symptoms, how our Hispanic culture could make us vulnerable to diverticulitis, and what treatment options are available to those that may be living with diverticulitis.

