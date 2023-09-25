Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Not as Hot, Shower Opportunities

By Richard Berler
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The hot airmass is exiting south Texas as it retreats to the south and west. This allows a frontal system and a more moist airmass to move in from the north. We will have a window of opportunity for scattered showers and thundershowers overnight, Tuesday, and Wednesday. This will not be an everybody gets it arrangement, nor will showers be continuous in nature. While the showers will be scattered, the ones that occur could be heavy.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew Harvey arrested for alleged abusive calls to 911.
Former Candidate for Laredo Police Chief Arrested
Sunday 7 Day Forecast
100F+ Monday, Then Shower Chance
File photo: Laredo Police
Laredo Police arrest wanted fugitive after he barricaded himself in trailer
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
Accident reported on Loop 20
Laredo Family of car crash victim creates GoFundMe to help with expenses
Laredo family of car crash victim creates GoFundMe to help with expenses

Latest News

Cloudy with a chance of raindrops
Cloudy with a chance of raindrops
Cloudy with a chance of raindrops
Cloudy with a chance of raindrops
Sunday 7 Day Forecast
100F+ Monday, Then Shower Chance