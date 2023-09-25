Not as Hot, Shower Opportunities

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The hot airmass is exiting south Texas as it retreats to the south and west. This allows a frontal system and a more moist airmass to move in from the north. We will have a window of opportunity for scattered showers and thundershowers overnight, Tuesday, and Wednesday. This will not be an everybody gets it arrangement, nor will showers be continuous in nature. While the showers will be scattered, the ones that occur could be heavy.

