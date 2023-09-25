Webb County holds proclamation to honor Breast Cancer Awareness Month

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -It is the second most common cancer among women in the United States, and here at home, those battling it are raising awareness and encouraging women and men to get tested.

Webb County held a proclamation for Breast Cancer Awareness Month and throughout the month of October, several private and public entities like Webb County host events to raise awareness for it.

A 20-year cancer survivor we spoke to says she is grateful for her family and friends who supported her throughout her journey and now gives back by helping the American Cancer Society in encouraging others to get tested.

Laura O. Maldonado told us, ”I was 40 years old when I was diagnosed with cancer and as a retired school teacher I got to meet with several students at campus that were brought to me by counselors because they were going through similar situations. Thankfully I was able to reach out to some of my doctors who were able to see the young ladies and they were clean. But at least they got the service, again, early detection plays a major role in detecting breast cancer.”

The local Relay for Life group is holding several events you can head to their Facebook page to see how you can get involved.

