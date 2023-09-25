Shop Local
Zapata County Sheriff’s Office investigators raid local maquinita establishment

By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - “Las Maqunitas de Falcon” was raided Friday, September 22nd, by the Zapata County Sheriff’s Office with help from the Texas Department of Public Safety and U.S. Border Patrol.

The Zapata County Sheriff’s Office says this is to combat the illegal gambling activity within the community.

Officers entered the location at 5083 Highway 83 and confiscated money and gambling machines in the search.

The agency urges the community members to call the sheriff’s office or the Zapata Crime Stoppers if they see illegal activity.

The anonymous tip line can be reached at 956-765-TIPS.

