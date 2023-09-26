Shop Local
19-year-old killed, three injured in Dallas shooting

By NBC News
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
DALLAS, TX (KGNS) - One person was killed, and several others were injured following a shooting at a townhome community in Dallas Monday afternoon.

Police say they were called to the scene in south Dallas at around 2 p.m.

Authorities a 19-year-old was killed in the shooting.

The other three victims were taken to an area hospital. Their conditions are unknown currently.

So far, no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

