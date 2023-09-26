Area Health Education Center to hold 5K Run and Health Fair

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A local health center is celebrating 30 years of service to Laredo and Webb County and it’s inviting the community to take part in an educational health event.

The Area Health Education Center, also known as AHEC is hosting a 5K Run and Walk and health fair this Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023 at North Central Park.

Several health booths will set up between 6:30 a.m. and 7 a.m. and the actual event will take place from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. with the run taking place at 8 a.m.

Health experts will be on hand to discuss some of the services and resources available for those who might be struggling with anxiety or depression as well as other health-related issues.

The health fair is free but the run is $35 per participant.

For more information on how to register click here.

