Cooler, But Still Pretty Hot

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The hottest air has moved to our southwest. We are still under a hotter than average airmass for late September, and there is no indication of cooler air from Canada reaching our area any time soon. A weak wind shift boundary to our north has been a focus of widely scattered showers from Tilden to Del Rio at 6 pm news time. With a fairly moist atmosphere and the nearby wind shift boundary, I have to include a slight shower chance, but most of our part of south Texas will remain dry.

