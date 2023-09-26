Cooler, But Still Pretty Hot

Shop Local
By Richard Berler
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The hottest air has moved to our southwest. We are still under a hotter than average airmass for late September, and there is no indication of cooler air from Canada reaching our area any time soon. A weak wind shift boundary to our north has been a focus of widely scattered showers from Tilden to Del Rio at 6 pm news time. With a fairly moist atmosphere and the nearby wind shift boundary, I have to include a slight shower chance, but most of our part of south Texas will remain dry.

