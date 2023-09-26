Driving for Success program helping drivers without a license in Webb County

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A new program in Webb County is tackling an ongoing issue on the road, drivers without a license.

From 2019 until now, more than 6,000 citations have been issued to people who are driving without a license around Webb County.

Out of those numbers, 60 percent of them are drivers under the age of 18.

The pilot program is looking to take away citations and educate drivers about road safety.

The program called ‘Driving for Success’ was recently given the greenlight by Webb County Commissioners.

The program will also allow people who may owe fines and fees due to driving without a license.

Potential drivers 18 and over can get in on the program for just $165.

The program offers six-hour online driving course, DPS exam tuition and those who complete the course can receive a Texas Driver’s License Certification of Completion.

Those under the age of 18 can take part in the 32-hour online course, DPS exam tuition and receive a learner Texas Driver’s License Certification.

If you are a student from UISD or LISD, or require some type of assistance, the program will be free of charge if you fill out the proper documentation.

Justice of the Peace for Precinct Two Place One Judge Bobby Quintana said the cases of people driving without a license continues to increase throughout Webb County, especially for those under the ages of 18.

“A lot of kids are getting traffic tickets. They come before me in the court. We start talking and we find out that they owe tickets and I ask them the reason and its that, “I drive out to school and there is no other way, the bus doesn’t come to my house and there’s no bus in my area”, and it’s starting to bring burden on people and on students because as soon as they graduate they already owe money and tickets,” said Judge Bobby Quintana.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, motor vehicle deaths is among the top causes of death for Texas residents between ages 13 and 24.

Some driving related deaths include, distracted driving, such as using their phone, eating and chatting with passengers, not wearing a seatbelt, speeding and more.

The pilot program will start on October 1.

