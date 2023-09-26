Shop Local
Fatal accident reported on I-35

By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LA SALLE COUNTY, TX . (KGNS) - Two people are confirmed dead, and a teen is critically injured following an accident on I-35, La Salle County authorities say.

The accident was reported on Tuesday at around 4:30 p.m. on the northbound lane of I-35 and mile marker 41 near La Salle County.

Authorities are advising drivers on the northbound lane to expect delays as crews clean up the wreckage.

According to the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office, the Texas Department of Public Safety is taking over the investigation.

