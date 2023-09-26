Shop Local
Former agent admits to scheme to employ non-immigrants to work for American Company

(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A former Border Patrol agent lands himself in hot water with the federal government over hiring non-immigrations for an American Transportation Company.

Ricardo Gonzalez, 40, entered a guilty plea for conspiracy to defraud the United States.

According to reports, Gonzalez, who was an active duty Border Patrol agent, operated a company known as Gonmore Transportation.

The company would recruit and hire non-immigrants to work as commercial truck drivers and would pay them less due to their citizenship.

As part of the scheme, Gonzalez’s company would provide the new hires a letter to take to one of the Laredo ports of entry.

The letter claimed the driver was working for a Mexican trucking company and requested an I-94 permit, which would allow the driver to enter the U.S., pick up cargo and return to Mexico.

The I-94 permit does not allow the holder to work in the U.S. or for a U.S. based company.

Gonzalez admitted to knowing his actions were not allowed.

He faces up to five years in federal prison and a possible $25,000 maximum fine.

Gonzalez remains on bond pending sentencing.

