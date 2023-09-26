Laredo College gears up for annual Fall Fest

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo College (LC) South Campus is gearing up to host a big event in south Laredo, with a significant boost from Falcon International Bank, which has donated $40,000 for the annual tradition.

Falcon International Bank has pledged a two-year commitment to sponsor LC’s Fall Fest, marking the first time a community partner has stepped forward to support this celebration. Dr. Minita Ramirez, President of Laredo College, expressed her gratitude for the partnership.

“We’re going to have a children’s costume contest, which will be organized by age level. Additionally, the evening will feature the Lucha Maniacs and live entertainment by Calle 8. We invite everyone to come out and enjoy the diverse food booths, games, and even face painting – all the delightful activities that kids love during this festive season,” President Ramirez shared.

This event promises an evening of free, family-friendly entertainment for all ages. Fall Fest is set to take place on Saturday, October 14th, from 4 to 10 p.m., at the Laredo College South Campus.

