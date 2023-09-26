Laredo Police Department announces National Night Out event

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - It’s that time of year again where law enforcement invites the community to meet them for the annual National Night Out.

This year’s event will be at the Sames Auto Arena parking lot next Tuesday, Oct. 3, starting at 5 p.m.

There will be food activities where children will be able to participate and everyone will have the chance to speak to different law enforcement agencies.

This is all done in efforts to learn what problems residents see happening in their neighborhoods.

The community is encouraged to attend.

