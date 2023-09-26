Shop Local
LPD speaks on the man arrested in Laredo that allegedly made “Columbine-style” threats

By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A man wanted in California is caught here in Webb County.

Authorities out of the Golden State contacted Laredo police saying they had tracked 51-year-old Robert Alan Gibbs to the Gateway City.

He was found inside his trailer at a tractor-trailer wash stop 13 miles north of Laredo.

Gibbs reportedly barricaded himself in his vehicle when approached by police, but he eventually surrendered.

We’re told he was wanted for allegedly making several concerning threats.

Laredo Police Department Inv. Joe Baeza said, “He was making a direct threat to shoot officers and also carry some “Columbine-style” type of shooting, rather disturbing threats he was doing as alleged in the report from California. At the same time, our officers did a very good job isolating the threat, and potential threat and de-escalating the situation where he turned himself in.”

Gibbs will remain at the Webb County jail for a few weeks, before being extradited back to California.

