Martin High School teacher recognized as KGNS Teacher of the Month

By Mindy Casso
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An unsuspecting Laredo I.S.D. teacher got a big surprise Tuesday morning.

Ms. Selina Castillo, a math teacher at Martin High School was told auditors were coming into her class but little did she know that it was KGNS News to announce that she has been selected as September’s first ‘Teacher of the Month’.

Having received multiple nominations, Castillo was awarded $250 to use as she pleases, courtesy of the Tellez Law Firm.

After overcoming her initial surprise, Ms. Castillo said the kids are her reason for waking up in the morning and going to work.

“It’s tough some days and some days I’m like maybe I’m too hard on these kids, but these kids show up every day and that’s why I’m always here. Mr. Mireles always asked me, ‘are you going to be here tomorrow? Sir, I’m always here.’ These kids are the ones that keep me going because of them that’s why I’m here,” said Castillo.

The ‘KGNS Teacher of the Month’ program recognizes two teachers per month.

